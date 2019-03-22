So, the final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and fans are losing their minds in anticipation.

There are a whole bunch of theories out there that are starting to get some credibility ahead of the final season's premiere.

And it seems that HBO is adding to the hype by dropping hints about who could actually end up on the Iron Throne.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

Reportedly HBO posted a photo of the inky black throne, and if you didn't look close enough, you might have missed that the throne is actually the head of Daenerys Targaryen's dragon Drogon. Danerys Targaryen's dragon resplendent or at the very least adorning the throne could mean two things, either Daenerys won or somebody else did and took Drogon as a trophy.

But it seems that Daenerys Targaryen may not make it after all, as signs point to her dying in the White Walker war. And this theory seems more credible as Daenerys is a fan favourite character and Game of Thrones is known for killing off its fan-favourite characters.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April and will have six episodes. So, fans can expect every moment of every episode to be packed with epic moments. And apparently, the cast and crew have been saying their goodbyes while also teasing the end of the series to their friends and loved ones. Sophie Turner recently confessed to revealing the ending to her friends. It seems that everyone wants to know who will end up on the Iron Throne. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones. You can check out the video here: