Havildar (Retd) Baldev Singh, who breathed his last at the age of 93 at the border village of Naunihal in the Nowshera sub-division of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, will be remembered for his courage and bravery in the gallantry stories of the Indian Army.

This brave soldier, who bravely fought four wars against Pakistan, passed away at the age of 93 at his residence in the Nowshera area of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

From first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru to incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the services Havaldar Baldev Singh towards the nation were honoured and recognized from time to time.

His last rites were performed with full military honour and service protocols at his native village Naunihal, in Nowshera, on Tuesday. Brigadier Bir Bikram, Commander of the 80-Infantory Brigade, laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Hav Baldev Singh and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Hav Baldev Singh (Retd), a revered war hero and veteran of the Indian Army, at the age of 93. He passed away on January 6, 2025, due to natural causes in his hometown of Nowshera", Jammu-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

Joined the Indian Army at the age of 16 years

Hav Baldev Singh was born on September 27, 1931, in the village of Naunihal in Nowshera. At just 16 years old, he volunteered to join the Bal Sena Force under the leadership of Brigadier Usman, Commander of the 50 Para Brigade, during the Battle of Nowshera and Jhangar in 1947-48.

The Bal Sena, a group of local boys aged 12 to 16, served as despatch runners for the Indian Army in the critical moments of these battles. In recognition of their bravery, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru honored the Bal Sainiks, presenting them with gramophones, watches, and the opportunity to join the Indian Army.

Hav Baldev Singh enlisted in the Indian Army on November 14, 1950, and served the nation with dedication and valor for nearly three decades. His distinguished service spanned multiple wars, including the 1961, 1962, and 1965 Indo-Pak Wars.

Recalled in the Army after retirement

After retiring in October 1969, he was recalled during the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and served in the 11 JAT Battalion (25 Infantry Division) for an additional eight months before returning to civilian life.

Throughout his career, Hav Baldev Singh received numerous honors for his service, including recognition by first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, and several other distinguished leaders. His contributions to the nation are an inspiring testament to patriotism and courage.