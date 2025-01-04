At least three soldiers of the Army lost their lives after their vehicle met with an accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three soldiers died, and three others were critically injured after an Army vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the SK Payeen area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, reports said.

According to reports, the ill-fated Army vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road near SK Payeen and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in critical injuries to six soldiers.

The soldiers were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Bandipora, where two were declared dead on arrival.

"Three critically injured soldiers were shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries on the way. One of the injured soldiers was earlier referred to Sumbal hospital," officials said.

On 04 Jan 24, while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions.



Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we…

"Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens for providing immediate succour", the Army said in its official statement.

Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

LG, CM console death of Army personnel.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has condoled the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Bandipora District.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Bandipora. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured".

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of three army soldiers who lost their lives in a road accident in Bandipora district.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, offering his prayers for strength and solace during this difficult time.

He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery to the soldiers injured in the accident.

J&K BJP also extended its heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of three brave soldiers in a road accident near Wular Viewpoint, Bandipora. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time. Wishing a swift recovery to those injured", the party posted on its official social media handle.