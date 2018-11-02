OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 6T, bringing fans the upgraded flagship this year complete with new features. OnePlus 6T comes with noted upgrades over its predecessor, OnePlus 6, which include an in-display fingerprint scanner, bigger battery and display, new night mode in camera and more. But the company limited the colour options to just two, Midnight black and Mirror black.

Of the most recent releases, OnePlus 6's Silk White was a popular colour variant, but the company did not launch it in the 6T. But there's no reason to be disappointed as OnePlus has something exciting in store for us all.

OnePlus had reportedly listed OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple hue online after the keynote event in New York. Even though the listing was quickly taken down, it did not escape the vigilant tipsters. OnePlus has a tradition to launch a limited edition model with every flagship and the Thunder Purple could be 6T's own special variant.

OnePlus 6T in a new shade certainly boosts excitement among fans and potential buyers who want something other than black. But for those who want the ever-green black, can go right ahead and pick either Midnight or Mirror black from online and offline channels.

OnePlus 6T is available across India in OnePlus online store and offline experience stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital and Croma stores. Buyers can avail attractive launch offers such as cashback and no cost EMIs with the purchase.

OnePlus 6T's price starts at Rs 37,999 for 128GB storage and 6GB RAM model. Those who want higher performance from their 6T, there are two models with 8GB RAM costing Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 for 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively.

Buyers can read our OnePlus 6T review to be sure of what you're spending your money on. The highlights of the OnePlus 6T include optimum performance, lasting battery, great, sturdy design, best mobile OS and such. The camera is pretty much same as the OnePlus 6 and the in-display fingerprint scanner is great when compared with phones with similar tech, but there's room for improvement.

As for the Thunder Purple colour, there's no exact word on how soon we can expect its release. But the company will surely make itself heard when there are plans to launch the new colour option.