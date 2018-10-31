Carl Pei made his first Indian presentation launching the OnePlus 6T in New Delhi on Tuesday. As OnePlus product manager Szymon Kopec detailed every feature and specification in the all-new OnePlus 6T, Pei gave away the pricing and the availability of the Oneplus 6T in India.

As the crowd went cheering on all the information that was revealed about the 6T in India, there was exciting news for potential buyers. And if you missed it, here's everything buyers need to know about the OnePlus 6T offers and how to avail them.

Firstly, let's get the pricing out of the way. OnePlus 6T comes in three variants, and they are:

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs 37,999

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM: Rs 41,999

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM: Rs 45,999

Now for the offers, it is important to note that the online sale begins November 1, 2018, exclusively on Amazon.in. OnePlus 6T's open sale begins November 2, through all online and offline channels. In addition to OnePlus exclusive offline stores and Croma, OnePlus has partnered with Reliance Digital to sell the OnePlus 6T across all stores in India.

Those who had pre-ordered the OnePlus 6T on Amazon with Rs 1,000 voucher will receive Rs 500 worth cashback as Amazon Pay balance along with a free pair of OnePlus Type-C Bullet earphones. To avail this offer, buyers need to purchase the device between November 1 and November 3. The cashback will be credited to the Amazon Pay account by November 6 and the free pair of Type-C Bullets earphones can be ordered separately with a coupon code.

In case you missed the pre-booking offer, don't be disappointed. OnePlus 6T buyers can avail Rs 2,000 cashback on all ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and Citibank credit cards. But this is only valid during the preview sale on November 1 via Amazon India.

During the open sale starting November 2, buyers can avail Rs 1,500 on popular bank credit and debit cards. The offer can be availed both online and offline. But there's more.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T between November 1 and November 5 through Amazon India can avail no cost EMI for 6 months, Rs 1,000 extra cashback as Amazon Pay balance and Rs 500 discount on Amazon Kindle on amazon.in.

OnePlus has also tied up with Reliance Jio to offer instant cashback of Rs 5,400 in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each, which can be used on subsequent recharges of Rs 299. Finally, OnePlus 6T buyers get free damage protection for 12 months from Kotak Servify.