OnePlus is only a few hours away from officially unveiling the much-awaited OnePlus 6T in India. Following the international release in New York on Monday, the company is hosting the handset's unveiling in India on Tuesday at New Delhi's KDJW Stadium.

OnePlus 6T launch event will commence at 8 p.m. and it is expected to be joined by over 1,500 fans, media officials and the company's co-founder Carl Pie, who will be unveiling the product in front of hundreds and thousands of fans.

While the specs and features of the OnePlus 6T are already known, OnePlus launch event in India will mainly end the suspense around the phone's pricing and availability in the country. It is already known that the handset will be available exclusively on Amazon India and through select offline stores including Reliance Digital, Croma and OnePlus stores around the country.

OnePlus 6T comes in three variants, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The handset's price is expected to start at around Rs 35,000, but it will only be confirmed when the company reveals it at the upcoming event.

For those who cannot attend the OnePlus launch event in New Delhi, there's still a way to be a part of the unveiling. Interested fans can tune in to the official YouTube channel of OnePlus at 8:30 p.m. and join the live-stream telecast. The same will be shared via OnePlus India social media channels, so fans can easily watch the live telecast.

If you're already here, we have embedded the OnePlus 6T launch live event YouTube link below, so just hit play.