One of the millennial culture's most prized emblems is avocado, and there's no denying that. The 7.5 million Instagram posts on the fruit can safely vouch for that. And after multiple photos of juices and guacs and toasts later if you thought you have seen it all, you are about to be proven very, very wrong.

The good old faithful avocado has a new do when it comes to eating all of its fleshy, green glory, that involves some simple soy sauce!

While the entire planet is divided on what is the best way to eat avocados, the most mainstream recipe is probably the classic avocado on toast (both sourdough and rye). Others opt for a fancier, quirkier, most Instagram appropriate item to play their avocado on, like sweet potato.

But American chef and author Candice Kumai believes less is more and to reach that perfect state of avo-bliss, all you have to do is add a little soy sauce into it.

Speaking at a Well+Good retreat in Palm Springs, California, Kumai shared her perfect art of indulging in avocados, also admitting that she eats up to as many as three avocados every day. Talk about attaining an avocado-induced Nirvana!

The recipe for this soy-avocado bliss involves chopping the avocado in half and adding a dash of soy sauce with a squeeze of lemon juice on top. And voila! It's all ready to be devoured, straight from the skin.

But avocado's juicy deliciousness isn't the only glorious thing about itself; as widely as the topic has been covered and promoted, a lot of people are still clueless about the health benefits that the fruit abounds in.

Countless studies have recommended the fruit for its healthy monounsaturated fat content – or the healthy fat content – which is associated with lowering cholesterol and even reducing the risks of heart diseases and cancer.

Over the past years, pineapple might have taken over the spot of the fastest selling fruit, as was revealed by Tesco, but the love and craze for avocado still continue to rave throughout the world. The best part about it is that no time is a bad time for some chips and guac!