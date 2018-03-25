Practically, the entire world has been buzzing with the latest diet mantra, Keto. The fad has popularized cutting down on carb-intake and replacing it with healthy fats. But a recent study says that using such fats – especially sourced from plants – could actually reduce people's chances of dying early, by a solid 24-to-26 percent.

The research conducted by Harvard University was able to find that plant-based fats such as avocados and olive oil which are also rich in monounsaturated fats, can lower the risk of premature death by 16 percent when compared to the diets that lack these nutrients.

These monounsaturated fats, that are rich omega-3 sources, are much healthier than the kind of fats found in dairy, beef, and bacon, as well as in packaged treats and junk food items. Sadly, there's no other option to live healthily that involves the intake of the 'naughty' fats.

But if you're looking to increase your lifespan and continue eating some nice fatty food, the following could be the go-to items you could rely on.

1. Avocados

Apart from being absolutely delicious in every form they come – be it guacamole, a half shell or even a mousse – avocados also are the best kind of healthy fat. Around 20 grams of avocado provides enough monounsaturated fats that lower cholesterol and help the heart stay healthy.

2. Edamame

Full of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, these green soybeans are extremely beneficial for those who are into intensive exercises.

3. Seeds

Pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds are filled with nutrients like Vitamin E, B1, B6, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese – all vital nutrients to stay healthy. Chia seeds, on the other hand, are excellent sources of antioxidants and fiber and serve as great laxatives.

4. Plant-based oils

Olive oil contains hydroxytyrosol which helps avoid cancer. Its phytonutrient also helps increase the resilience of the bones, thus avoiding severe fractures. Coconut oil is a great source of healthy fats that turn into fuel in the liver, helping in the digestion.

5. Nuts

Walnuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts are brilliant sources of vegan protein and basically a goldmine of monounsaturated fats, that makes them capable of reducing the risk of heart diseases.