Actress Zareen Khan seems to have found the love of her life. Zareen Khan has found her soulmate in a former Bigg Boss contestant Shivashish Mishra. The lovebirds are holidaying in Goa and their romantic pictures have taken over the internet. Zareen Khan was linked with Salman Khan after he featured her in his debut Veer.

The Goa vacation

Shivashish rang in his birthday in Goa with ladylove, Zareen Khan by his side. He also shared pictures and videos from the celebration. In one of the videos, he is also seen referring to Zareen as "Sweety". And while wishing him on Instagram, Khan wrote, "Teda hai par mera hai. Happy birthday to my Shiv." Zareen Khan was seen in films like Veer, Aksar 2 and Ready.

Despite having a beautiful face and good acting chops, Zareen couldn't make it big in the industry. The diva has been a part of few forgettable roles but hopes to make a place for herself in the industry. Zareen Khan often gets body shamed and has raised her voice against it.

Zareen put through bodyshaming

Talking about how she was asked to put on weight for her role in Veer and the whether industry judges people on the basis of looks, Zareen said in an interview, "It definitely does. I wouldn't say all of it, but a major section of the industry does. In the beginning, it was really difficult because of the comparison, my weight was almost a national issue. Everybody was just talking about my weight and I couldn't understand — why is my weight such an issue, because I was told to put on that weight."

Zareen was also compared to Katrina Kaif and called her look-alike back in those days.