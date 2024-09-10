Sohail Khan seems to have found new love. Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan parted ways with Seema Sajdeh back in 2022. The two had been married for 24 years before they decided to call it quits. The couple continues to be there, together, for their two sons Nirvaan and Yohan. However, a new video suggests that Sohail might be ready to give love another shot.

Sohail spotted with mystery woman

Sohail was seen leaving a restaurant last night followed by a mystery woman. The duo got into their car and drove off. Social media went into an overdrive trying to decode who the woman could possibly be with many assuming she probably is the Aaryan actor's girlfriend. It was on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that Seema Sajdeh had spoken about their 'unconventional' marriage.

When Seema spoke about unconventional marriage

"We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship," Seema said on the show. Seema and Sohail were already living separately and that was evident in the show.

"It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day," she further added.

The rumours of trouble in their marriage started surfacing back in 2017. But it was in 2022 that the duo put speculations to rest by announcing their separation legally.