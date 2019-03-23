Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are believed to be quite close to each other as she made her debut opposite the actor in Kedarnath. There were even rumours that the two were dating each other. But looks like things are not so good between the two currently.

Sushant has unfollowed Sara on Instagram, while the latter still follows him. The actor had apparently taken a break from social media, and has now come back on it. However, for some mysterious reasons, he has now stopped following the star kid on Instagram.

Lately, Sara has been getting quite close to Kartik Aaryan, for whom she had openly expressed her fondness on Koffee with Karan. The two are also working together currently for the film Love Aaj Kal 2. Earlier, a video had come up that had showed a couple kissing each other passionately. Although the clip was not clear, it was claimed to be Sara and Kartik in the video.

Recently, Sara also shared a picture on Instagram that showed her and Kartik sharing a cozy moment. The picture was shared to announce her association with the film Love Aaj Kal 2.

Has Sara's growing closeness with Kartik affected her bonding with Sushant? Well, we will leave it on you to decide.

After the successful debut in Kedarnath, Sara featured in Ranveer Singh starrer blockbuster Simmba. The actress impressed the audience in both the movies. Apart from Love Aaj Kal 2, she has another upcoming film with Varun Dhawan that is an adaptation of the old film Coolie no 1. She has certainly made one of the most promising entries into Bollywood.