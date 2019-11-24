The animosity between Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly dates back to 2016. The former accused Ganguly of being 'disrespectful' when Shastri appeared in an interview during the selection process of Indian team's coach at that time.

Since then, the two men have been exchanging barbs through the media and making direct and indirect snide comments about each other. Many wondered how the two of them would operate after Ganguly became the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. Twitter was flooded with memes about how much discomfort this would cause Ravi Shastri in his present position as coach of Indian team.

But now, as the Indian team goes from strength to strength and victory to victory, it seems like Shastri has decided to put his differences with Dada behind and extend a hand of friendship. After the conclusion of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh – the first day-night Test in India – and India's comprehensive 2-0 win over the visitors, the Indian team coach praised the BCCI president for his efforts in promoting this Test.

"Great pink show in Kolkata. President @SGanguly99 ensured no stone was left unturned. Well done!" Shastri wrote on Twitter. He posted a picture of himself shaking hands with Ganguly along with the text.

This tweet may prove to be the turning point in the relationship between the two men. They have commentated together for a long time and seemed to be on perfectly good terms until the 2016 episode. After it, the relationship deteriorated.

When Ravi Shastri described the Indian Test team, during the tour of England in 2018, as the best side from the country to have visited foreign shores, Ganguly called the comments 'immature' on a television program.

On his part, Shastri too made aggressive comments which felt like they were directed towards the Prince of Kolkata. Now that the two men are forced to work together, and seem equally passionate about taking Indian cricket to greater heights, it was incumbent upon them to put away their egos and move forward with each other.

Things are looking as rosy for the Indian Test side currently as they have ever done. The Virat Kohli-led team has won every single Test in the World Test Championship since their campaign in this new tournament started. A 2-0 victory in West Indies was followed by a 3-0 whitewash over the visiting South African team. Now, they have this 2-0 triumph over neighbours Bangladesh.

Kohli's men are looking imperious and unstoppable. Both Ganguly and Shastri would love to keep the momentum going.