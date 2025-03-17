Malayalam megastar Mammootty, who is actively working in films, is in the news for his health and according to rumours the actor has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 73-year-old actor was in the news and was trending on social media for claims that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had stepped away from his filming commitments for treatment.

Here's the truth behind the news.

Mammootty is in good health, and the actor's PR team has confirmed that he is in good health and took a break from his demanding schedule only due to Ramadan.

The PR team said "It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break, he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan's film with Mohanlal".

Mammootty's upcoming film with Mohanlal has worked on several projects before MMMN.

Both the superstars shared screen space in movies such as Avidathepole Ivideyum, Adiyozhukkukal, Karimpinpoovinakkare, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Adhwaytham, Vishnulokam and No.20 Madras Mail.

This new film of theirs is tentatively titled MMMN and directed by Mahesh Narayan.

The film features Nayanthara in a key role. Mammootty and Nayanthara have previously worked in films including Rapakal, Thaskara Veeran, Bhaskar the Rascal, and Puthiya Niyamam.

The film's cast also includes actors like Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Danish Husain, Revathi, Zarin Shihab, Darshana Rajendran, Renji Panicker and Rajiv Menon.

Mammootty was last seen in the crime comedy Dominic and the Ladies' Purse the film was directed by Gautham Menon in which he portrayed the role of a private detective.

His upcoming films include Deeno Dennis' action thriller Bazooka and the temporarily titled film Megastar 428. Megastar 428 will be Mammootty's 428th film.