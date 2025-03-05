Nayanthara's name is often synonymous with absolute power and stardom. For years, she has been equated to Indian film heroes—something very few actresses have been able to earn. Nayanthara has been the face of several superhit movies, and at one point, she became a number churner, a name and a face that would pull in crowds and give major blockbuster hits. Her fans and followers lovingly bestowed the title of 'Lady Superstar' on her, and the actress went on to use it for quite a while. However, now it seems like she would like to part ways with the title that almost defined her.

When one says that the title of 'Lady Superstar' defined Nayanthara, it has to be understood that the title, in so many ways, was symbolic of all that she had achieved over the years. The actress took to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share that she would like her fans to stop referring to her by that title.

She started off the note by stating, "While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness. My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me."

Nayanthara further added that while she is extremely grateful for the title that has been given to her by her fans and followers, she would rather choose to be called by her name. She then explained her choice and also stated why she is not too keen on titles.

The actress wrote, "Many of you have graciously referred to me as 'Lady Superstar," a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me "Nayanthara." This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am- not just as an actor but as an individual."

She went on to add, "Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you— the audience."

NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA?? pic.twitter.com/fZDqhXM4Vl — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 4, 2025

Nayanthara, towards the very end of her long note, shared how immensely happy she was for the kind of support that she has gone on to receive from her fans and also ensured them that she will keep working hard to entertain them. The actress beautifully summed it all up by acknowledging that it is ultimately the power of cinema that brings everyone together and thus should be celebrated.

In November last year, Kamal Haasan too asked his fans to do away with referring to him as 'Ulaganayagan, ' meaning 'Universal Hero'. So, this is not really the first time a star or a celebrity is asking fans not to refer to them with any kind of title. Haasan, in his statement, wanted his fans to note that he is a student of cinema and does not transcend beyond it.