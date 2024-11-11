Kamal Haasan, who recently turned 70, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday morning to address his fans through a written statement. The actor, who was lovingly called 'Ulaganayagan', meaning 'Universal Hero' by his fans, urged everyone to stop conferring or referring to him with any titles or prefixes going forward. He showcased his "gratitude," but penned down his reasons for taking such a step.

Taking to X, Haasan started the note with "Vanakkam" and then continued to write, "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."

The actor wanted his fans to note that he is a student of cinema and does not transcend beyond it: "The art of cinema transcends beyond any individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is — a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories."

KH further wrote, "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes." He may have declined all titles but he requested his fans to refer to him by the following names going forward, "I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH."

Lastly, he mentioned, "Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us - the lovers of this beautiful artform."

When the statement was published, netizens initially thought that his fans might not react nicely to it but internet users have received the message really well. A comment on a Reddit thread discussing the statement called KH "Legend of a man and so humble," while another comment read, "Atta boy! KH has never cared for titles, just one of the best actors in the country."