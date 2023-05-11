In a shocking turn of events, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has accused the show's producer of sexual misconduct. The actress, who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, has accused Asit Modi of harassment. She has also alleged that Asit Modi made 'sexual advances' towards her many a times. Asit Modi has denied all the allegations and called it 'cheap publicity'.

Jennifer's allegations

Jennifer has alleged that Asit Modi would pull her cheeks and ask her to sit and drink with him. She has also alleged that there has been continuous mental and sexual harassment. "Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won't take it anymore. They tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to go out," she told Etimes.

"I sent the complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven't got any revert. I am sure they must be looking into it and working towards the care. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon," Mistry went on to add. Asit Modi, on the other hand, has categorically denied all the allegations levelled at him. He has called it 'cheap publicity'.