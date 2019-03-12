A tabloid report has claimed that Irina Shayk has given an ultimatum to Bradley Cooper and asked him to choose between her and Lady Gaga. The article appeared on National Enquirer with headline "Angry Irina To Bradley: It's Me Or Gaga!" But, on further enquiry, it has been found out that the news is fake.

National Enquirer had quoted an unnamed source as saying that, "Irina is livid that all anyone will talk about is how hot her partner and Lady Gaga are together."

The source went on to reveal that after the Academy Awards, Gaga had sent a mail to Irina clarifying that she would never steal another woman's man. The source concluded that it was after the Academy Awards that Irina forced Cooper to choose one among them.

The folks at Gossip Cop have debunked all these claims. First of all, they have questioned the credibility of the source and pointed out how the source has made some baseless claims without any truth attached to it.

For instance, right after the Oscars, both Bradley and Irina were spotted indulging in PDA. And on top of that, after the performance of Cooper and Lady Gaga at the Oscars, Irina Shayk had given them a standing ovation.

And to conclude it all, none of the representatives of Irina Shayk or Lady Gaga has confirmed that the two are having a tough time with each other. Lady Gaga had also confirmed it during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.