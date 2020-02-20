Amala Paul, who is prepping up to make her web series debut, has raised an important question in the minds of her followers on social media sites. It is about the actress, born as a Christian, embracing a new religion.

Amala Paul's Love for Yoga

Anybody who closely follows the kind of posts that she shares on her social media accounts will easily understand her love for staying healthy and fit. Amala Paul is fond of yoga and the procedures associated with it. She had also indicated with her posts in the past that she respects the Hinduism.

Observing Fast on Ekadashi

Now, her latest post has sparked off strong rumours of Amala Paul converting to Hindusim as she has started observing fast on 'Ekadashi'.

She shared a picture and wrote, "Yesterday was Ekadashi and I'd like to share my experience of moving closer to my roots with you: meditation ‍♂️ ✨I've recently started observing Ekadashi fasts in my efforts to move closer to a Sattvic lifestyle and the result has been amazing! ✨ My intention of fasting is purely to rectify my misaligned Doshas, (refer Ayurveda) accumulated toxins and to harmonize the body and mind. ✨"

The sad part is when one observes any fasting ritual including the latest fad intermittent fasting with no intention of mastering one's senses and without understanding one's constitution and body type, it can be counter productive and wreck their mental peace and also of the people around them. ✨Don't just follow the western fads, take a moment to understand our rich, healthy, and healing traditional wisdom passed on my great saints to help us achieve a healthy, body, mind, and soul in the right way! [sic]"

After her first marriage to director AL Vijay, there were rumours of the 27-year old converting to the Hinduism. But then, such speculations were put to rest by the then couple by celebrating both the festivals from the Hinduism and Christianity.

On the professional front, Amala Paul has started working on Mahesh Bhatt's web series which is based on the life of Parveen Babi. She is also part of the Telugu version of Lust Stories, by Nandini Reddy.