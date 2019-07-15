Amala Paul has reportedly given a dignified response to the second marriage of her ex-husband AL Vijay. The 27-year-old said that her ex-hubby is "a fantastic human" and wished him on his new journey.

"Vijay is a very sweet man. A fantastic human. I wholeheartedly wish him a happy married life and wish the couple lots of babies," she was quoted as saying by a website.

Amala Paul claims that she could only get supportive roles after returning to films post her divorce with AL Vijay. "I thought I may only get sister, friend roles and was even worried that I may have to act in TV serials for survival. But I have realised that nothing can stop you if you are talented," she added.

Amala Paul had married AL Vijay in June 2014. The couple later had disagreements over the actress pursuing her career, which led to their divorce. They, however, maintained dignity over their divorce and did not blame each other for their failed marriage. AL Vijay's father had lashed out at her in an interview stating that her aspiration to act in movies took a toll on the couple's relationship.

On July 11, AL Vijay married Dr Aishwarya in a simple event.

Meanwhile, Amala Paul is gearing up for her most-ambitious project Aadai, which will see the light of the day on July 19. Her bold nude scene in the film has raised eyebrows.