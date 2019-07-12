AL Vijay, who was earlier married to actress Amala Paul, has tied the knot with Dr Aishwarya who was chosen by his parents at a simple event on Thursday, July 11. The wedding was graced by limited members from their family along with the couple's close friends.

A picture of their marriage is now being circulated online, in which AL Vijay is apparently wearing a silk shirt and dhoti. Embellished with traditional ornaments, the bride has sported a red and golden Kanchivaram saree and a designer blouse.

It is a new beginning for AL Vijay following a failed marriage with Amala Paul. "Just like everyone, my life travelled through different stages involving success, failure, joy and pain. But what stood by me through all such occasions is the strong support from the press media," the director had stated in a press release recently.

"I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life!" the director said.

After falling in love with Amala Paul, he had married the actress in June 2014. The couple had disagreements over the actress pursuing her career in acting which, unfortunately, led to their divorce.

On his professional front, he is getting for his next film, Thalaivi. It is a biopic of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut plays the female lead.

On the other hand, Amala Paul has moved on in her life and busy with her latest film Aadai, the teaser and poster of the film has raised eyebrows.