MC Stan has reportedly gone missing. The Bigg Boss 16 winner has left his fans and followers worried with the news of his disappearance. Known for his rapping style and eccentric fashion sense, Stan won hearts with his no-filter, vulnerable and witty attitude inside the BB house. The rapper known for hits like Basti Ka Hasti and Tadipaar, Stan has played a crucial role in bringing Indian hip-hop to the global scene.

Posters of Stan having gone missing have been shared on some of the streets of Mumbai. Some posters were also found on the streets of Nashik and Surat. The poster reads – MC Stan missing. The young rapper had often spoken about ending his life on social media. Not just that, he had also written about quitting the showbiz industry more than just one time.

Missing or publicity gimmick?

However, a section on social media also believes that this is just another publicity gimmick. Many have called it a PR gimmick for his new album or song. However, the truth remains to be uncovered. It was a few months back that Stan had taken to social media to reveal that he had quit rapping. "Main rapping chhodne wala hoon," he had written. But the post was later deleted.

Stan on winning BB 16

Even though MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16, it came as a surprise to many. More so because the rapper had often gone into a shell while on the show and would often talk about leaving the show midway. On being asked if he thought he could win, Stan himself had said that he expected Shiv to win.

"No, I wasn't expecting that. I thought my brother (Shiv) would win the show. Hum dono mein aisi baat hui thi ki ya toh woh jeetega ya main jeetunga. Humara end tak yahi tha. I feel all 16 contestants deserved to win the show," he had a website.