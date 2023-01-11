It's time to enjoy the family week of Bigg Boss 16. After three months of rigorous struggle and uncountable fights, the housemates get to see their family members which eventually give them a lot of mental support and strength. In the last two episodes, we saw Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother, MC Stan's mom, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother, Archana Gautam's brother and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father entering the house.

MC Stan to get married next year?

All the housemates were seeing greeting each other's family members with affection and love and having a good time together. In one such instance, MC Stan's mother Vahida Tadavi was seen talking about her son's girlfriend Anam Shaikh aka Buba and the housemates were seen pulling the rapper's leg and asked his mother about their marriage.

During the fun banter, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare were seen asking MC Stan's mother about Buba and she said, "She is a nice girl." The housemates also asked if a wedding is on the cards next year and she started laughing saying it is God's will. Amid all these, MC Stan was seen blushing as his mother kept pulling his legs. His mother also informed the rapper that Buba came home to meet her a few days back. She also teased his son by saying "Buba ke kapde".

MC Stan's mother also praised Shiv and Stan's friendship

MC Stan's mother was also seen appreciating Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's efforts to handle her son inside the Bigg Boss house, during fights. Vahida Tadavi told Shiv that she absolutely loves and adores his friendship with MC Stan. Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were also seen apologising to MC Stan's mother for their mean comments during fights with the rapper.

The Salman Khan- hosted reality show is almost on the verge of its end and have its grand finale on 12 February 2023. Recently, the show got a four-week long extension due to its massive TRP ratings.