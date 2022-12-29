Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of those big names in the industry who has launched several faces in Bollywood, including prominent actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Zareen Khan, Sooraj Pancholi, Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal and many others. And now, the 'Tiger 3' actor intends to launch his bodyguard Shera's son Abir aka Tiger in the film world.

Abir will make a grand entry in Bollywood next year?

Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera has been Salman Khan's loyal bodyguard for over 26 years. It is anticipated that Abir will make a grand entry in Bollywood next year. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Shera had said, "It is true that he would be launching my son Tiger in Bollywood. It's a great thing. He has said that (launching his son) which means he would have seen something in my son."

According to reports, the superstar has also approached filmmaker Satish Kaushik to launch Abir in a movie and the script and the narration have already been completed. It seems the team is currently looking for an actress to be cast opposite Abir. If reports are to be believed, Salman has even called up a few actresses personally for this movie. The shooting of the movie is expected to start in January 2023.

Who is Abir aka Tiger?

Abir, whose nickname is Tiger, is a fitness freak and follows the footsteps of his father Shera and superstar Salman Khan when it comes to fitness. His Instagram posts are filled with photos of his father and him posing with Salman Khan. Abir considers Salman Khan his Godfather and his pillar of strength after his father.

On the work front, Abir has already worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan's movie 'Sultan'.