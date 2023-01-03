Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan has been earning a lot of flak on Twitter ever since he started his journey on Bigg Boss 16. Initially, fans demanded his removal from the show due to his involvement in #MeToo controversy, however, it seems gradually Sajid Khan's attitude in the show has irked the BB fans even more.

Be it Gautam Vig, Tina Dutta or Shalin Bhanot, Sajid's mean behaviour towards the contestants has always been the topic of discussion both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Now, his 'over-confident' attitude is the issue.

"To ye Audience ka OPEN CHALLENGE he..."

In the latest episode of Salman Khan's show, the 'Housefull' director got nominated for this week's eviction and only a few moments after the nominations were announced, Sajid was heard claiming that he sees himself in the finale. Sajid was heard saying in an arrogant tone, "Meri nominations se na kabhi phati, na kabhi phategi (I am never scared of the nominations and will never be). I see myself in the finale, and I see a few of them with me in the finale." This attitude didn't go down well with the audience as he sounded over-confident and arrogant about his performance in the show.

Following this, people started calling Sajid an 'overconfident' loser. One user said, "Why challenge audience... Let this noble work be done by mandali...shiv deserves to be in top 5 & he is the one carrying the mandali forward...nimrit did right by taking out lights from Sajid & giving to sumbul...he has become insecure of Priyanka & shiv/stan/abdu bond," while another commented, "To ye Audience ka OPEN CHALLENGE he, EVICT SAJID this week, if not to hum samaj jayenge dat, AUDIENCE VOTES koi Matter nhi krta, Vahi se Makers, Crew Members, Farah, Salman ka hi JHOL JHAL he. If Audieance ke Tweets, Votes, Feedback Matter krte he, to REMOVE SAJID DIS WEEK (So this is an open challenge to the audience, evict Sajid this week, if not then we will understand that audience votes doesn't matter and the makers, crew members, Farah, Salman fixes things. If not then remove Sajid this week)."

A third sarcastically wrote, "O bhai, baande ko pata hain "Entertained" kaise karte janta ko. Baande ki pichle kuch movies ka box office record hi dekhlo (Guys, he knows how to entertain audience check the box office record of his last movies)." Another comment read, "If SAJID or his mandli wins I'll stop watching BB for my whole life. Biased game. Flop director is running supper flop show."

Check the tweets here:

Sajid khan bahut fake kabhi apni gaddi 4th gear mein daalne ki baat karta hai.. kabhi kehta hai mere bahut fan hai.. — Gurpreet Randhawa (@Gurpree21844538) January 2, 2023

He was nominated 4 times but was anyone eliminated in those weeks? He obviously has a deal if he is so confident of staying till finale. — Bony (@BonySen) January 2, 2023

To ye Audience ka OPEN CHALLENGE he,,

EVICT SAJID this week, if not to hum samaj jayenge dat, AUDIENCE VOTES koi Matter nhi krta,

Vahi se Makers, Crew Members, Farah, Salman ka hi JHOL JHAL he.

iff Audieance ke Tweets, Votes, Feedback Matter krte he, to REMOVE SAJID DIS WEEK. — Sima Godhrawala (@godhrawala_sima) January 2, 2023

Why challenge audience... Let this noble work be done by mandali...shiv deserves to be in top 5 & he is the one carrying the mandali forward...nimrit did right by taking out lights from Sajid & giving to sumbul...he has become insecure of Priyanka & shiv/stan/abdu bond — Aashish N Kaushik (@imAashish23feb) January 3, 2023

O bhai, baande ko pata hain "Entertained" kaise karte janta ko. Baande ki pichle kuch movies ka box office record hi dekhlo. ? ? — Samee haque (@SameeHaque) January 2, 2023

Itta hi confidence cahiye life me bus #PriyankaChaharChoudhary? — Sharvani Kashyap (@SharvaniKashyap) January 2, 2023

Yes cuz he has written the screenplay of this crappy story of BB16 where UNFAIR EVICTION is possible but FAIR EVICTION of hai is not possible



BLOCKBUSTER ANKIT GUPTA @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @VootSelect @justvoot @BeingSalmanKhan — fh529 (@fh529) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, contestants Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated for this week's elimination. Who do you think will get evicted? Let us know your thoughts.