There have been reports of Aamir Khan moving his base to Chennai. The rumours of Aamir leaving Mumbai and shifting to Chennai permanently has been making the rounds for the last couple of days. While there might be some truth to the reports, it is not entirely true. For starters, Aamir Khan is indeed planning on shifting his base to Chennai but that has got nothing to do with his professional life.

Aamir to shift for his mother

Aamir, who has taken a sabbatical of almost a year from Bollywood, is making up for the time he has missed being around his family members. The actor is quite close to his family and at this stage of his career wants to give his family his all. Amid all this, Aamir's mother has taken quite ill. The actor is reportedly planning to shift to Chennai to be with his ailing mother.

Aamir's next project

Aamir, however, is not going to shift there permanently. In fact, he is planning on going to Chennai and being with his mother for the next two – three months or so until her health improves. On the work front, Aamir has announced his next - Sitare Zameen Par. The film will be made on the same theme as the hit film - Taare Zameen Par but this one won't be an emotional ride. Instead, the film guarantees to make you laugh. "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is 'Sitare Zameen Par'," he said at an event.

Aamir further added, "You must have remembered my film 'Taare Zameen Par' and the name of this film is 'Sitare Zameen Par' because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. 'Taare Zameen Par' was an emotional film. This film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you."