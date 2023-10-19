It's a busy 2024 for Bollywood star Aamir Khan. His daughter Ira Khan will tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Nupur on January 3. And, the actor is all set to return to the big screen too. Aamir's next is titled Sitaare Zameen Par, which will have a theme similar to his directorial venture Taare Zameen Par. According to industry buzz, the story revolves around the journey of a sports coach who bonds with a team of specially-abled kids. Similar to Taare Zameen Par, the film will be a slice-of-life laced with laughter, emotions and drama. The film is said to be an adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports drama Campeones.

The actor has also planned a slew of films under his production house. The Aamir Khan Productions will be bankrolling Raj Kumar Santoshi's next, titled Lahore 1947 and it will star Sunny Deol as lead. According to a report on an online entertainment portal, the star is planning to bankroll five films in 12 months. He has also roped in Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh for a comedy-drama to be directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha fame. Interestingly, Aamir signed Fatima for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. However, the project was shelved midway.

Interestingly, Aamir and Fatima have long been hounded by romance rumours. A recent viral video of the actors playing a game of pickleball further fuelled the linkup. Rumours of romance started brewing during the shoot of Dangal, however, both the actors have maintained that they are 'good friends.' Aamir parted ways with Kiran Rao over a year ago ending their 15-years of marriage. However, despite the divorce, they continue to remain friends and business partners; they also co-parent their son Azad.