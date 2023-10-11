All eyes were on superstar Aamir Khan and his next move. In an interview with a news channel, the actor finally broke his silence on his next project. Aamir's next is titled Sitaare Zameen Par, which will have a theme similar to his directorial venture Taare Zameen Par. According to industry buzz, the story revolves around the journey of a sports coach who bonds with a team of specially-abled kids. Similar to Taare Zameen Par, the film will be a slice-of-life laced with laughter, emotions and drama.

"We are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. But the theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully," Aamir was quoted saying when asked about the comparison between the films. "This time the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps that character in Taare Zameen par, In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their issues help me. It's the opposite," he revealed further. RS Prasanna will wield the megaphone for the film, the shoot is likely to begin in January 2024 and the team is looking for a Christmas 2024 release.

Aamir also revealed that his daughter Ira Khan will tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Nupur on January 3. The PK actor admitted that he going to be very emotional on the wedding day. "I'm very emotional. I'm going to cry a lot that day because I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears," he added.

Meanwhile on World Mental Health Day yesterday, Ira Khan posted a video along with her father to raise awareness on the importance of mental health. In the video, Aamir and Ira revealed that they have been undergoing therapy sessions for years and there is no shame in seeking help. Aamir began the video by stating that there are a lot of things in life that we cannot do ourselves. For that, we need the help of someone who knows how to do that job just like how we seek the assistance of a carpenter or a doctor. The actor also added that he and his daughter Ira have been taking the help of therapies for years. " If you are going through a tough time mentally or physically, you should reach out to people who are trained and professionals, without any shame or hesitation," he said.