Just as the Modi government is doing away with the VIP culture in India, the government of Haryana has issued a new circular detailing protocol to be followed by all government servants in their dealings with Members of Parliment (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

The order says that the behaviour of a public servant should be "meticulously correct and courteous" adding that they should stand up to receive the MPs and MLAs who visit their offices.

An officer should be meticulously correct and courteous to rise to receive and see off a Member of Parliament/State Legislature visiting him. Arrangements may be made to receive the Members of Parliament when, after taking prior appointment, they visit the officer of the Government of India, State Government or local government," one guideline read.

It also details protocol to be followed in the case of public functions, stating MPs have to be compulsorily invited and 'comfortably seated'. If the constituency of an MP falls in two districts, the bureaucrats of both districts must send invitations for important events well in advance.

Officers have also been told to respond promptly to any communication received from an MP or MLA, with information relating to matters of local importance to be furnished immediately with a soft copy. Officers are also not allowed to ignore any telephonic messages left for them and contact the MP or MLA as soon as possible. This order covers SMS and e-mails, which should be given a priority status.

For MPs, the order states that they should mandatorily attend any meeting conducted by the Centre. It asks officials to ensure that the MP gets the information about the date, time and venue well in advance.

The order goes on to state that any violation of the relevant code of conduct will render the government servant liable for punishment.

The guidelines were issued by the Haryana government after a central government memo pointed out that disrespectful behaviour towards MPs and MLAs was a violation of protocol.

[With inputs from ANI]