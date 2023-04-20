Over five years after the Gurugram Police registered a criminal case, the state government has now informed the High Court that no violation has been found in the transfer of land by Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality to the DLF.

The case was filed against real estate developers, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others with suspected irregularities in a land deal.

"It was reported by tehsildar, Manesar, Gurugram, that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5 acres to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2019, and no regulation/rules have been violated in the said transaction," said the government in an affidavit submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"As per the report received from tehsildar, Wazirabad, Gurugram, it was clearly stated that the land in question has not been found in the name of M/s DLF Universal Limited and the land still exists in the name of HSVP/HSIIDC, Haryana."

It further said a new special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted on March 22, comprised a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), an inspector and an ASI.

The BJP had made alleged corruption and nepotism in the land deal a major poll issue in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls bringing Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi. Again in 2019, the Congress party was targeted fiercely by the BJP over the allegations against Vadra.

Robert Vadra mainatined from the beginning that the matter is a "political witch hunt" and sought a bail in advance in view of possible arrest.

The latest affidavit was placed before the high court in connection with the ongoing "court on its own motion" public interest litigation for monitoring the progress of cases against the sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

The affidavit by Inspector General (Gurugram) Raj Shri Singh said till date eight cases registered against MPs and MLAs in Haryana and they were under investigation.

On September 1, 2018, the Gurugram Police had registered a criminal case against Hooda, Robert Vadra, and others under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

