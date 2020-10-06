Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Jananayak Janata Party leader posted a video asking people who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Dushyant Chautala has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना -

मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

