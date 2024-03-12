Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday. The entire Khattar cabinet has also resigned as the BJP and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) head for a split.

Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Saini will be the next Chief Minister of the state. The oath ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening. Saini is currently an MP from Kurukshetra.

Saini was elected leader of the BJP legislator party following the resignation of the Chief Minister for nine years Manohar Lal Khattar.

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala-led-JJP alliance. Saini is set to take oath along with other BJP ministers in the evening.

In a setback to Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, five of his MLAs are likely to join the BJP later in the day.

Sources say the JJP has been demanding the Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats, but the BJP state unit wants to contest all 10 constituencies.

Party insiders told IANS of the possibility of a "complete Cabinet reshuffle", with the support of Independent MLAs, accommodating a few in the new Cabinet.

At present, in the 90-member Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, while the Congress has 30, the JJP 10, and there are seven Independents, apart from an MLA each of the INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party.

(With inputs from IANS)