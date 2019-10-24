Live

The fate of Haryana will be decided in a few hours as the assembly election results will be declared today, October 24. The voter turnout had receded this time with only 65 percent, while the turnout was 76.54 percent in the previous election.

The Election Commission (EC) will begin the counting of votes at 8 am and the results are likely to be declared by 6 pm.

The four major contesting parties in Haryana are the Congress, BJP, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The exit polls have predicted an easy win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and are likely to win 66 of 90 seats while the Congress scores 14.

