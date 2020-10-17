Hollywood's former producer and alleged sex offender Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have argued that their client is almost blind and would die in his prison cell if the court does not grant him bail. Weinstein is currently serving the very first year out of his 23 years of sentence on the charges of "rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct" on two different women.

During the Friday hearing, lawyers alleged that their client, Harvey Weinstein, is broke and will likely die in prison. The lawyers argued that Weinstein should be freed on bail pending his Manhattan rape conviction appeal.

During their virtual hearing, Harvey Weinstein's lawyers told the judge that Harvey's physical and mental condition has deteriorated, and his chances of surviving the prison are relatively low. In March 2020, Weinstein was tested positive for Coronavirus. As per reports, he did not show any significant symptoms but was isolated at the prison.

"The defendant is almost blind, and he's not ambulatory, and he's on 20 medications," added Harvey Weinstein's lawyer, Barry Kamins, via Page Six.

The court documents also reveal all the philanthropic work that Harvey Weinstein has done. His lawyers also point to the charity work that he has done and even called him a "force in philanthropy" who has raised millions of dollars for various causes.

In addition to this, the 68-year-old Weinstein claims he should be released on bail as through his career in the film industry, he "shined a spotlight on a myriad of human struggles" that includes following the story of a sexual assault on campus in Kirby Dick's documentary film, The Hunting Ground.

The claims further state that Harvey Weinstein has also raised awareness of racial injustice in movies like Fruitvale Station, Long Walk to Freedom, and The Butler.

Harvey Weinstein Sexual Abuse Case:

In late-2017, more than a dozen women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing, assaulting, or raping them. Several women from the entertainment world reported similar experiences. The allegations started a wave in both the entertainment and corporate world, where several women talked about their individual sexual assault cases.

Harvey Weinstein's case gave rise to the #MeToo hashtag campaign that encouraged several women from around the world to talk about their experiences with sexual misconduct.