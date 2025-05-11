Amid the buzz around 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2,' actor Harshvardhan Rane has refused to be a part of the sequel. Rane's statement comes after the lead actress of the film, Pakistani artist Mawra Hocane, criticized India for 'Operation Sindoor.' Rane has said that if there is a possibility of the cast being repeated in the sequel, he would respectfully decline.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam didn't see a great footfall the first time it released in 2016, but upon its re-release in 2025; the film surpassed all expectations. Not only was it loved by the audience but also made phenomenal box office numbers. Amid the success of the first part, there were reports of the makers planning 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'.

Harshvardhan refuses project

However, calling it a "grateful experience," Harshvardhan has said that he would like to refuse the offer. "While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam part 2' if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated," he wrote.

Harshvardhan further reacted to Mawra's statements about India amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. "I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, Kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. Am okay with losing out on followers on Instagram, but won't allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hate remarks about other country is not," he wrote.

What had Mawra Hocane said

"Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan... Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all... may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo." She ended the post with the hashtag #PakistanZindabad.