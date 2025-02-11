Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is the man of the hour, basking in the success of the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. Originally released in 2016, the film unfortunately didn't garner significant numbers at the box office. However, in 2025, its re-release has collected over ₹9.50 crore, proving its enduring appeal.

After Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan appeared in Haseen Dillruba, Taish, Tara Vs Bilal, and several other projects.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Harshvardhan Rane spoke about the overwhelming love he is receiving for Sanam Teri Kasam after its re-release, his journey in Bollywood as an outsider, how he has carved a niche for himself despite not being a star kid, his deep connection with his character, and much more.

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release has performed exceptionally well at the box office, surpassing expectations. Were you surprised by the overwhelming response from the audience?

I am not a producer's son, a trade analyst's son, or from a film family. Honestly, I never understood numbers, and I still don't. But as a layman, I deeply connected with this character. I had to beg my director and producer to cast me in this film because they had already finalised someone else. I was four months late for the audition, and by then, the role was given to another actor.

Since that day, I have been fighting. And now as the film has got re-released. This is something I am happy and greatful. I genuinely wish for everyone to experience such success. I especially want to dedicate this phenomenon to my fellow actors who have been waiting for years, working tirelessly, but haven't received the recognition they deserve. This is for all of them who continue putting in the hard work despite the long wait.

IBT: When the film was first released in 2016 it failed to create a buzz, what do you think went wrong?

I think it is similar if not the same to how we decide to buy a phone, buy a car or buy toothpaste. We have to either see an ad many times or we have to hear our friends and family say good things about it which is known as word of mouth. I think these are the two factors which make us decide. It's the process of decision-making to buy a ticket. I think there was not enough exposure and secondly obviously because nobody had seen the film. So obviously there was no word of mouth and by the time the word of mouth started building, the theatres had given up on the film. I don't think it was unfair. I just feel it was, this is how the world works and one has to connect at a certain level. Only then do people go and watch a film.

IBT: After Sanam Teri Kasam, your journey in Bollywood has been good but slow as compared to a lot of other stars, what do you have to say?

I don't know if my progress is faster or slower than others, but it is often measured in comparison to a reference group. If the reference group consists of actors with resources, family connections, and industry backing, then maybe you're right—it might seem slower. But if you compare me to a reference group of actors with similar resources and backgrounds as mine, it might not seem so slow. It might appear a few steps behind, but not too slow. One thing is for sure—I give my best every single day to my career, craft, mental health, body, mobility, stamina, strength, functionality, agility, and breathing. And I have been making the same effort every single day. Some cricket players may not be widely known or part of big teams, yet they still perform exceptionally well. Similarly, multiple factors influence an actor's performance and career trajectory. For instance, my cognitive differences, motivation, and emotional state are different from others. The content I consume and the stimuli I engage with also vary. My experiences are different.

IBT: How much do you relate to your on-screen character as Inder?

I would say Inder was first born in the imagination of my directors, Radhika Ma'am and Vinay sir, and that's where this character originated. Inder was created and then transformed with costumes, hair, and makeup. My producer invested in bringing him to life, and I had the opportunity to embody that character. Many aspects contributed to his creation—Rushi Manoshi, who designed and tailored my clothes, also played a significant role. Inder is a character shaped by everyone's imagination, but I have certainly incorporated many of my father's traits and characteristics, building upon what Radhika Ma'am and Vinay sir had already envisioned. As an actor, you inevitably draw from your own experiences and characteristics, making the role a culmination of collective effort and personal influence.

IBT: What is one trait of Inder that Harshvardhan doesn't have but wishes he did?

I wish I had studied law so that I could use it for society. I had left my studies to become an actor so finally two years ago I enrolled for psychology honours and now I am in my second year. The fact that he studied law is something inspiring and one should always pursue whatever they want to study and learn.

IBT: How was it working with Mawra Hocane, could you share your experience?

At that time, I was very new to the industry, and it was my first out-and-out romantic film, so I was hoping for an honest co-star—and that's exactly how I would describe her. She was extremely honest, and it was a wonderful experience. This film would not have been possible without the director, the producer, Himesh Reshammiya's music, and Mawra.

IBT: Do you think social media makes and breaks an actor?