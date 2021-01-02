Harry Styles and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has given their fans the best the new year 2021 present as they released an adorable music video of "Treat People With Kindness."

The 26-year-old Harry Styles, who was recently in controversy for his Vogue photoshoot, dropped a surprise music video that featured him alongside Fleabag actress Phoebe. Unlike other artists, Harry's lyrics are pretty simple as all he wants is that we all treat each and every one of us with nothing but kindness.

"Maybe we can/Find a place to feel good/ And we can treat people with kindness."

Harry Styles dropped the video nearly a year after releasing his album, Fine Line. The acclaimed musician announced that the song would be coming just two hours before its official release.

The music video of "Treat People With Kindness" features the former One Direction member Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a black-and-white video. They both are dressed in a matching sweater vest paired with bell-bottomed tuxedo pants.

What makes the "Treat People With Kindness" is the last moment when Styles adorably falls into Waller-Bridge's arm.

Check out the music video below:

Fans react to Harry Styles dancing

While dancing with his feminine side, Harry Styles has again proved that he is a people's person and believes in gender equality. Right after the song was premiered on YouTube, several fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Check out a couple of reactions below:

Harry Styles' Fine Line & Movie:

Harry Styles released his second album Fine Line in 2019 that debuted in third place in the UK. While talking about Fine Line, Harry Styles told Rolling Stone that the album is all about having sex and feeling sad. It was reported back then that the album was reportedly inspired by his split from French model Camille Row.

"It's not like I've ever sat and done an interview and said, 'So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,'" he said. "Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It's the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over."

Harry Styles' tour entitled Love On Tour, was set to take place throughout 2020, however, it was postponed in the lights of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Harry Styles will mostly go on this tour somewhere in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Dunkirk movie star has officially replaced Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde's psychological horror movie, Don't Worry Darling. Styles joined the cast after LaBeouf dropped the project due to a scheduling conflict.