Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored drawing upon the rich Dogra legacy to make a global impact. He asserted that since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, India has become an indispensable part of the global landscape. He highlighted the resurgence of Dogra pride during the Modi regime, attributing it to long-awaited decisions taken by the government. These included declaring a holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday, observing the Accession Day of Jammu & Kashmir, and recognizing Dogri as an official language.

Dr. Singh also addressed the need for a shift in mindset among the youth, moving away from the obsession for government jobs and embracing the opportunities provided by the government. He expressed concern over the youth protesting indefinitely for a government job when the government has rolled out a series of attractive schemes promising a more lucrative source of livelihood.

The Union Minister also emphasized the importance of the Dogra community, particularly the youth, being part of India's mainstream growth story. He stated that India today is no longer what it was about two decades ago, and we are developing our own best practices, including technologies for other countries to follow. He cited the success stories of Chandrayaan 3 and the COVID Vaccine as the most illustrious examples of this.

In a similar vein, Dr. Jitendra Singh asked the Dogra youth to come out from the mindset of 'Sarkari Nokri' (Government job) and take advantage of Modi Government schemes including Startups which promise a more lucrative source of livelihood. He regretted that Dogra youth are not taking up the advantage of the attractive schemes launched by the Modi Government during the last over 10 years to the extent to which the youth of other parts of the country have taken as they are obsessed with the "Sarkari Nokri mindset".

In the context of technology and its impact on the future, the rise of Generative AI is seen as a significant development. This technology is expected to play a crucial role in clinical documentation tools and software for the analysis of images and test results. For instance, AI-driven ambient voice technology (AVT) uses voice-to-text software to auto-transcribe patient consultations and then uses natural language processing to turn these transcriptions into summary notes and letters. This technology is expected to significantly reduce the administrative burden for front-line clinical staff.

In the realm of corporate social responsibility (CSR), businesses are encouraged to focus on four broad categories: environmental efforts, philanthropy, ethical labor practices, and volunteering. These practices play a crucial role in attracting new customers, whose purchasing decisions are strongly influenced by the company's values, reputation, and social and environmental activism.

The future holds immense potential for growth and development, be it in the realm of politics, technology, or corporate social responsibility. The key lies in embracing change, adapting to new technologies, and maintaining a strong commitment to social responsibility. As we move forward, it is crucial to remember the lessons of the past and the rich legacy that has shaped our present. By doing so, we can ensure a future that is not only prosperous but also inclusive and sustainable.