The Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy has dragged on for nearly two weeks now and yet there remains an impasse on the quantum of their punishment. The two cricketers appeared on a popular talk show hosted by Karan Johar and their remarks were deemed to be "sexist" and "misogynistic".

After facing immense backlash for portraying women in a derogatory light on Koffee With Karan, the duo was suspended by the BCCI pending interrogation by a Supreme Court appointed ombudsman. But it has now come to light that Pandya and Rahul will have to wait another week as the SC will take time in doing the same. This fiasco has led to the cricketers being sent back from India's ODI squad that played Australia and the pair will also miss India's tour of New Zealand beginning on January 23.

Following this controversy, both Pandya and Rahul have stayed away from the public limelight. But recently, Hardik was spotted at an airport with his brother Krunal.

In the aftermath of the incident, Pandya had issued an apology for his statements and said he did not want to portray anyone in bad light.

"I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light. I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive," Pandya had said in his response.

Hardik's father Himanshu had earlier said that his son had not stepped out of the house and is disappointed.

"He watched the match. Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls... he is just taking rest," Himanshu told Mid-Day.

"He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake."