Ever since Hardik Pandya was named as Mumbai Indians captain, he has been getting massively trolled for his below-average captaincy. The crowd booed Hardik Pandya during all three matches be it GT vs MI, followed by SRH vs MI as well and the last one RR vs MI. Hardik as captain faced the ire of fans on the field and social media.

Cricket fans are unhappy that India's captain Rohit Sharma, who has been captain for MI for over years was replaced.

Hardik Pandya seeks blessings at Somnath temple in Gujarat alone; Rohit Sharma rides water bike; ahead of MI Vs DC match

Hardik Pandya has been facing every bit of hate and several veteran cricketers have come out in support of Hardik. While some are still not in support of him.

As per various media reports, Rohit Sharma is also not happy with Hardik Pandya's captaincy and Rohit has decided to leave MI post IPL 2024. Another report states that Rohit Sharma was offered captaincy but he refused. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple.



Amid hate, boos and chatter on social media, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has made a pilgrimage to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, seeking solace and inspiration.

A video shared by the temple trust shows Pandya offering prayers.

Dressed in a white traditional outfit. Hardik is seen performing puja.

MI to play matches at home ground

The team returned to Mumbai ahead of the weekend, where the returning Suryakumar Yadav rejoined the squad. He was seen during practice sessions on Friday and Saturday at Wankhede Stadium. The star batsman has been out of act with an ankle injury and sports hernia surgery. His return to his home ground, the Wankhede, is a timely boost for the MI lineup.

Yadav is likely to play Sunday's game, it's not guaranteed. However, he is expected to be in the starting XI when MI fa Challengers Bangalore on April 11.

Mumbai Indians which has won the cup five-time champions are currently at the bottom of the points table with zero points.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying with his family. He shared a slew of pictures on social media that show Rohit enjoying water sports. He was also seen with his daughter and wife.

MI, currently at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table after three consecutive losses, are scheduled to play their next match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 7.