Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen is basking in the success of her recently relased web series Aarya. Her action-packed role won her accolades. She also garnered praise for her role in Taali where she portrayed the role of transactivist Gauri Shankar.

Not only is Sushmita rising and shining professionally, but she often grabs headlines for her personal life.

The actor is time and again spotted with ex-BF Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen on being friends with exes, marriage plans

The media as well as social media is abuzz with rumours of Sushmita and Rohman getting back.

Recently. During an interview, she reflected on her romantic life, she also expressed her willingness to maintain amicable relationships with her former partners as well as her marriage.

Speaking to Indulge Express, Sushmita said that her life is an open book.

On relationship

Sushmita averred, "My life has definitely been an open book because I have lived it very honestly, and sometimes fearlessly. But having said that, dignity is something that doesn't just show up in one aspect of your life —it is who you are. The point is, that something wasn't meant to be, and it had to stay for as long as it could teach you something. You value that lesson and move on. I don't think it's worth investing so much time in a human being and considering that a mistake. Hence, I acknowledge them with absolute dignity."

If exes can be friends

Sushmita added, "Definitely. But I think it's hard and confusing. Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it's possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well."

On marriage

Sushmita said, "It has never been a 'never' situation. Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married."

Sushmita's previous relationships

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen dated the model from 2018 to 2021. It is now speculated that the two have reconciled.

Sushmita was in a relationship with Randeep Hooda from 2004 to 2006. In July 2022, she was reported to be dating businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi.