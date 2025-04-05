The past few years have seen several power couples of the sports industry parting ways. From Sania Mirza – Shoaib Malik, Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic to Yuzvendra Chahal – Dhanashree Verma; several cricketers have parted ways. However, there have also been the rumours of a couple of new and budding romances.

These romances have created quite some buzz among the fans and followers of cricket. Let's take a look at the hush-hush relationships grabbing attention.

Hardik Pandya – Jasmin Walia: Hardik Pandya's divorce with Natasa Stankovic broke a million hearts. Rumour mills were abuzz with reasons behind what led to their separation. While the two never spoke openly about what went wrong in their marriage, Hardik seemed quick to move on. Right after winning the T20 World Cup, Hardik went on a luxurious getaway.

Model Jasmin Walia also happened to share pictures from the exact location, the cricketer made his posts from. From cheering for Hardik during his IPL matches to boarding the MI bus as family, Jasmin and Hardik have left very little to the imagination now.

Shikhar Dhawan – Sophie Shine: Shikhar Dhawan broke the internet when he was spotted with a mystery woman during the Champions Trophy this year. Post that, Shikhar made several appearances with the Irish beauty here and there. Social media was quick to find out that the woman was Sophie Shine, who is a product consultant by profession. The diva enjoys massive fan following on social media.

Shikhar also hinted being in a relationship in a recent interview. "Yes, I have moved on. I wouldn't say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me. There were good moments, there were bad moments, and I am grateful for all of them," he stated.

Yuzvendra Chahal – RJ Mahvash: Yuzvendra Chahal had an ugly divorce with Dhanashree Verma. The duo indulged in a lot of cryptic social media shaming and blame game. And it was around the same time that Chahal kept making appearances with RJ Mahvash. Though the RJ insists that she is single, her recent appearances with Yuzi seem to suggest otherwise.

Shreyas Iyer – Trisha Kulkarni: Another romance secretly brewings is said to be that of Shreyas Iyer and Trisha Kulkarni. Shreyas Iyer is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world of cricket. The Punjab Kings' captain, however, is making more news for his personal life these days than his personal one.

A mystery woman in several of Shreyas' recent pictures has grabbed the spotlight. Named Trisha Kulkarni, the mystery woman is not only seen with Shreyas during his matches also with his family. Not just this, the woman who works for artificial intelligence, also accompanied Shreyas to a party where cricketers were spotted with their wives and girlfriends.