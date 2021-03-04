After completing a successful career as a cricketer, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is now all set to mark his presence felt in the South Indian industry as an actor. A teaser of his upcoming Tamil movie 'Friendship' was released a couple of days back, and within hours, it has garnered more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Harbhajan Singh turns commercial hero

Friendship is directed by John Paul Raj, and it also features Arjun Sarja, Losliya, Sathish, and M S Bhaskar in other prominent roles. The newly released teaser of the film indicates that Friendship will be a high voltage entertainer with loads of action, fun, and emotion.

Interestingly, Harbhajan Singh can be seen delivering powerful Tamil punch dialogues in the teaser, and he also excels in action sequences. In one of the scenes, the former cricketer dances like any other young heroes in Kollywood which hints at the fact that Singh is going to stay in the entertainment industry.

Friendship will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie will be made soon.

Apart from Friendship, Harbhajan Singh has also played a crucial role in the film 'Dikkiloona', directed by Karthik Yogi. The film has Santhanam in the lead role, and the movie is expected to get an OTT release soon.

Irfan Pathan also aims to make it big in the entertainment industry

Irfan Pathan is another former Indian cricketer who recently ventured into acting. Pathan will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the movie Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. According to reports, Pathan is playing the role of a RAW officer in this movie.

Chiyaan Vikram is playing the lead role in Cobra, while the supporting star cast includes Roshan Mathew, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, and Babu Antony in other prominent roles.