Vishu (meaning "equal" in Sanskrit) is one of the important festivals in India. It is observed as the beginning of the month Medam according to Malayalam calendar. This year, Vishu falls on Monday, April 15, however, it was also celebrated on April 14 in some part of the country. This festival is celebrated in different parts of India where Assamese people celebrate it as Bihu, in Punjab, it's called Baisakhi, Puthendu in Tamil Nadu and as Vishu Sankranti in Orissa.

The customs and rituals may vary in different states but usually in Kerala, people exchange greetings, go to temples and apply traditional chandanam or sandal paste on their forehead.

It is said that people should keep Vishukkani (also pronounced as VishuKani) in the puja room on the dawn of this auspicious day as the first sight for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead. VishuKani is basically a collection of various things like Holy books like Ramayanam or Bhagavatgita, fruits, vegetables, flowers, grain, coconut, gold, lamps, mirror.

In Grand Sadya (feast), which is considered as the most important tradition of Vishu, people are served with a sumptuous lunch as they do during Onam festival. Additionally, people prepare special dishes like Vishu Kanji (made of rice, spices and coconut milk) and Vishu Katta (made from freshly harvested rice powder, coconut milk and jaggery) on the festival. In the evening people celebrate Vishu by bursting firecrackers.

According to tradition, elders give Vishu Kaineetam (giving money) to younger ones in the family as a symbolic representation of wealth and sharing. Buying new clothes is also part of the tradition.

On the occasion of Vishu, we have curated some wishes and messages to share with your friends, families, and well-wishers.