Vishu, the New Year for Malayalees, is observed on the first day of the Malayalam month Medam. This year, it falls on Sunday, April 15. The festival signifies the transition of Sun from Meena Rasi to Meda Rasi.

Vishu (meaning "equal" in Sanskrit) is one of the major Hindu festivals of Malayalees. The major highlights of the festival are Vishu Kani and Vishu Kaineetam.

Vishu Kani

The day begins with Vishu Kani, which means things that are seen first in the morning. According to the tradition, looking at the Vishnu Kani after waking up in the morning brings luck and prosperity for the entire year.

As a symbol of prosperity, rice, fruits, vegetables, betel leaves, metal mirror, kanikkonna flowers (Cassia fistula), arecanut, holy texts, coins, lighted brass lamps and a decorated statue of Lord Krishna are arranged in the Kani in the pooja room to be a welcoming sight in the morning.

Vishu Kaineetam

According to tradition, elders also give Vishu Kaineetam (giving money) to younger ones in the family as a symbolic representation of wealth and sharing. Buying new dresses is also part of the age-old tradition.

The most important tradition of Vishu is the grand sadya (feast) served like the sumptuous lunch during Onam festival. Apart from this, Vishu kanji (made of rice, spices and coconut milk) and Vishu katta (made from freshly harvested rice powder, coconut milk and jaggery) are the special dishes prepared as part of the festival in Kerala.

In the evening people celebrate Vishu by bursting firecrackers.

