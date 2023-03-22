The first day of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar, falls on Wednesday, March 22 this year. The day, also celebrated as the New Year's Day, is known as Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and as gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Goa.

The term Ugadi has been derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga," or age, and "adi," or beginning, and hence it is called as "the beginning of a new age." Taking an oil bath, wearing new clothes, performing special poojas, preparing sweets and going to temples are part of Ugadi festival.

May this year be filled with many blessings and your life be as bright as ever. Happy Ugadi.

May this Ugadi be a new beginning for you filled with love and prosperity. Wishing you happy Ugadi.

May this Ugadi bring joy, wealth and health to you and your dear ones.

May it brighten your life with full of happiness and blessing. Happy Ugadi 2023.

