India is all geared up to start 2021 with the grand celebration of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, January 26. India is still recovering from nearly a year of trauma due to COVID-19 pandemic, which not only hit the country's economy but also claimed hundreds of lives. This year's celebrations will be toned down in view of the pandemic, but that shouldn't hamper the patriotic spirits.

Indians across the country can still watch the parade, which will be live-streamed to your homes on TVs and mobile phones, enjoy patriotic songs, watch films that invoke a sense of patriotism. But the celebrations of Republic Day will be incomplete without wishing your loved ones, friends and family members, on the occasion.

Republic Day images, statuses to share

Inspirational quotes

We are Indians, firstly and lastly. – BR Ambedkar

Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper. – Swami Vivekananda

Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic. – Indira Gandhi

At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. – Jawaharlal Nehru

India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great grand mother of tradition. Our most valuable and most astrictive materials in the history of man are treasured up in India only! – Mark Twain

India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams. – Atal Behari Vajpayee

When I read the Bhagavad Gita and reflect about how God created this universe everything else seems so superfluous. -- Albert Einstein

The people generally get accustomed to the established order of things and begin to tremble at the very idea of a change. It is this lethargical spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit. - Bhagat Singh

Be the change you wish to see in this world. - Mahatma Gandhi

Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." -- Sardar Patel

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Happy Republic Day wishes

When they resisted the booming and shelling of the colonial guns, our founding fathers wanted nothing but sovereignty for this nation. Let us always defend this gift from our predecessors. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day is the time to recall the famous Vande Mataram, the chant that gave us the freedom. May the Indian spirit prosper forever. To remember is to cherish.

Freedom in mind, faith in words. Pride in our hearts and memories in our souls. Let's salute the nation on Republic Day 2018.

May the brightest star in its course visit no land freer, happier, lovelier, than this our own land. Best wishes to you on this Republic Day!

Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation, let every parent instil in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Republic Day!

The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems! Happy Republic Day.

Justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us.

Today, let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India.

Saluting India! Where each bud blooms in its true colours, where each day is a celebration of unity, harmony and synthesis. Happy Republic Day.