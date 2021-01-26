Every year, Republic Day parade 2021 will honour the Indian armed forces and the nation's rich cultural heritage by displaying all their might. But this year's parade will be different and also be shorter in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at National Stadium. Tableaux will be allowed to perform at Red Fort.

Among the 32 tableaux in the parade, the Union Territory of Ladakh will be participating for the first time. It will showcase the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located at Hanle near Leh, one of the world's highest optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes.

Hoisting of national flag

The flag hoisting will place at 8 am on Tuesday by President Ramnath Kovind. The wreath-laying function at National War Memorial will take place at 9 a.m. followed by the parade which will begin at 9:50 a.m. from Vijay Chowk.

Where to watch R-day parade live?

You can watch the R-Day parade live on DD News network - either on TV or on YouTube from their official channel.Most Indian news channels will also be airing the Republic Day parade live.

Who is the chief guest?

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not be able to visit India due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom, there won't be a chief guest this year. Last year's chief guest was Brazil president Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

But this is not the first year without a chief guest on the occassion. In the year 1952, 1953 and 1966 also, there was no chief guest present during the Republic Day parade.

1/5th spectators allowed

This year the spectators have been limited to 25,000 compared to 125,000 last year. Similarly, the number of media representatives has been cut from 300 to 200. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend.

R-Day celebrations

Rafale fighter jets, instated into the Indian Air Force (IAF) last year, will take part in the parade for the first time. The parade will also be featuring one of India's first women fighter pilots – Bhawna Kanth and the Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent.

Due to COVID-19 safety norms the popular motorcycle stunts, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year. On account of social distancing, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, officials have said.