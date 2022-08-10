The importance of siblings is truly second to none. With affection, attachments and a powerful shield called love, comes a celebration greater than all others. This Raksha Bandhan let's devote it to our loved ones and strengthen this bond with a token of gratitude.

If you're planning to sweep the floor under your siblings' feet by gifting them truly exotic surprises where budget is not a problem, you're at the right place. There are some high-end tech products you can give as a gift to your brother or sister, which will be incredibly useful and be a reminder of your love for them.

Apple Watch 7

Apple Watch 7 is an exquisite choice. Regardless of the gender, the Watch 7 is a perfect fit for all. Your brother or your sister is going to love it just the same. Apple gives various band options and colours. The Apple Watch 7 series starts at Rs 41,900, but can go as high as Rs 87,000 depending on the model you choose.

With the Apple Watch, you can show you care for your siblings health and should motivate them to finally go for that run and start taking better care of themselves. For those who are already into fitness, the Watch 7 will be a perfect companion.

iPhone 13 Pro

If you wish to go overboard, the iPhone 13 Pro will certainly bring a big smile to your sibling's face. The iPhone 13 Pro has a remarkable camera, performance is truly unparalleled, gaming is effortless, and it's a perfect size. All that comes at a price, and the base model starts at Rs 1,20,000. For Rs 10,000 more, you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max or choose for higher storage.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler

Dyson recently launched its Airwrap multi-styler and it is the perfect care for your hair. If your sibling loves to have good hair days every day, the answer is Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. The advanced technology in the Dyson hair dryer is unmatched and the styler can set you back for Rs 45,900.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde

Another great Rakhi gift for your brother or even sister and their families is Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, which makes homes safer to breathe. It detects airborne particles and gases automatically, then analyses and reports them in real-time. There are numerous indoor pollution sources that emit pollutants into the air such as PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2, and formaldehyde. This latest purifying machine removes 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is equipped with revolutionary solid-state formaldehyde detecting technology, which is meant to catch ultrafine dust. The machine costs Rs 46,900.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM4 truly wireless headphones take noise-cancelling and audio quality to the next level. It's new Integrated Processor V1 cancels more noise than ever and is huge on performance. It offers superior call quality and even smarter listening experience with features like Speak-to-Chat, Adaptive Sound Control, intuitive touch control settings, etc. packed in an ergonomic design. WF-1000XM4 now supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC and DSEE Extreme with 360 Reality audio, delivering a truly immersive experience. It costs Rs.17,990

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox console to date, packing powerful performance in its small, and portable frame. The console features the Xbox Velocity Architecture for high-speed gaming, a custom-build 512 GB NVMe SSD to reduce the loading time and comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller for easy gaming. It delivers just over full-HD (up to 1440p) resolution, but it still sticks to that 60fps promise and can go up to 4K as well with hardware scaling.

Gift your sibling the Xbox Series S for Raksha Bandhan and let them game away to their heart's content!.The Xbox Series S costs Rs 34,990.

Garmin Lily, designed for her

A fitness wearable that goes beyond the basics of a smartwatch and is fashionable, too. Designed by women, for women - Lily breaks new ground with its set of features aimed specially for female health monitoring, made to empower the modern woman of today. Lily Classic Edition is available at a discounted Rs 20,990.

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro is another attractive smartphone option in the vivo X80 series of smartphones. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with Ultra Large Liquid Vapor Cooling Chamber. vivo X80 Pro has an amazing ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera which is built to cater to aspiring photographers and videographers. The smartphone is priced at Rs 79,999 (12GB+256GB) and is a solid gifting option for your loved ones.

OnePlus 10 Pro

If OnePlus is more to your taste, get the 10 Pro, which offers a superior flagship experience. It's got an incredible design, raw performance, and a reliable camera among other advanced features. It's a flagship in every way and has great value as a gift. OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999.