Dyson is synonymous with innovation and the latest product brings out a new level of transformation. Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is the upgrade to the first-ten Airwrap, which was unveiled back in 2018. Taking all these years into account for an upgrade, Dyson has made some notable upgrades, both in terms of innovation and new attachments. In doing so, Dyson hasn't forgotten about its existing customers. We are going to talk about it all.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler price and availability

Before we get into the specifics about the machine, let's get the pricing of the new Airwrap out of the way. Anyone familiar with Dyson as a brand will know the Airwrap won't come cheap. The new Airwrap multi-styler costs Rs 45,900 and it is available on Dyson's online store and flagship demo stores. There are three colour combinations, Silver-Copper, Copper-Blue and Copper-Silver.

What's so exciting about Dyson Airwrap multi-styler

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler has some interesting upgrades, which make the wait worth it. Although the new Airwrap gets a familiar design, there are some upgrades inside. The digital V9 motor has been redesigned to improve the Coanda effect. There's more, which may interest you.

The smoothening dryer's head has been revamped so the hair gets dried while smoothening flyways. The curling barrels are also upgraded so you don't need to switch the barrels to curl hair in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction. With a simple switch, the direction of the airflow can be changed. The V9 motor allows hair-styling using air while keeping the temperature below 150 degrees. There's also a chip that measures the airflow and temperature.

Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different – what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another. The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways – without extreme heat," Dyson founder James Dyson was quoted as saying.

Existing Airwrap owners, rejoice!

If you bought the original Airwrap recently or when it launched, you have reason to rejoice. The new attachments that come with the Airwrap multi-styler are compatible with the original Airwrap. Keeping that original machine, you can buy the latest attachments. The full set, which consists Coanda smoothing dryer, Firm and soft brushes and Airwrap barrels, costs Rs 14,900. Consumers can also buy individual units separately.