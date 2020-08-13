Independence Day is celebrated on 15th August every year. This year the Indian independence day celebrations will be markedly different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Even if primarily virtual, the sentiment shall remain the same.

Keeping this in mind, here are some wishes and quotes one can share with their friends and family to keep the spirit of independence alive.

Wishes to send to loved ones on Independence Day 2020

Aao desh ka samman kare, shahido ki shahadat yaad kare aao swatantra diwas ka maan kare (Come let's respect the nation, remember the sacrifice of our martyrs come let's observe independence day)

May your spirits be as high as our tri-colour flag this Independence Day!

Here's to peace, freedom and future, wishing you a happy Independence Day!

This independence day let's pay our respects to the great souls who laid down their lives for the freedom we celebrate today.

Powerful quotes on freedom to send on Independence Day:

"No one outside ourselves can rule us inwardly. When we know this, we become free."- Buddha.

"Vande Mataram"- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

"Saare jahan se achchha hindustan hamara"- Iqbal

"Who lives if India dies?"- Jawaharlal Nehru

"For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."- Nelson Mandela

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people."- Mahatma Gandhi

Wishing you a safe and a happy independence day!